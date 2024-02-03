Left Menu

Paytm Payments Bank clarifies: No probe against Bank or One97 Communications Ltd by Enforcement Directorate

In light of recent discussions surrounding inquiries by the Enforcement Directorate, a spokesperson for Paytm Payments Bank today provided clarity on the matter. The spokesperson affirmed, "One 97 Communications Ltd and Paytm Payments Bank operate with the highest ethical standards. We can confirm that neither we nor OCL's founder-CEO have been the subject matter of investigation by the Enforcement Directorate regarding money laundering."

ANI | Updated: 03-02-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 22:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In light of recent discussions surrounding inquiries by the Enforcement Directorate, a spokesperson for Paytm Payments Bank today provided clarity on the matter. The spokesperson affirmed, "One 97 Communications Ltd and Paytm Payments Bank operate with the highest ethical standards. We can confirm that neither we nor OCL's founder-CEO have been the subject matter of investigation by the Enforcement Directorate regarding money laundering." The clarification comes amidst reports suggesting otherwise. "Occasionally, some merchants on our platforms have been the subject of inquiries, and we cooperate fully with authorities in such instances. We categorically deny any involvement in money laundering activities and believe fair and responsible journalism is crucial for accurate information dissemination," the spokesperson added.

Further emphasizing the importance of accurate reporting, the statement continued, "We categorically deny any allegations suggesting our involvement in money laundering activities. We advocate for responsible reporting and stress the importance of relying on verified information for public dissemination." Paytm Payments Bank and One97 Communications Ltd stand firm on their foundation of integrity and transparency, continuing to engage cooperatively with all regulatory and law enforcement bodies to maintain a secure and trustworthy operating environment for their customers and partners. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

