"Make Modiji PM for third time in 2024 and India will emerge as third-largest economy in world:" UP CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged the public to support Prime Minister Modi for a third term in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, emphasising that it would propel India to become the third-largest economy. "This means a change in the life of every citizen and an increase in per capita income," he added.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of Maghar Kabir Mahotsav 2024, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the substantial progress made over the last six years. He noted that 6 crore people in Uttar Pradesh and 24 crore people across the country have been lifted out of multidimensional poverty, attributing this success to the government's inclusive policies. "As a result of the government, everyone is getting the benefits of all the government schemes (housing, toilets, Ayushman card, roads, highways, railways, airports, two-lane-four-lane connectivity) without any discrimination," the Chief Minister said.

During the event, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 114 development projects worth Rs 360 crore. He also attended the mass marriage ceremony of 600 couples at Sant Kabir Sthali, offering his blessings. Furthermore, Chief Minister Adityanath inaugurated the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) and enjoyed various programmes, including bhajans performed by the renowned singer Swati Mishra. He said, "The country is changing, and the pride of 140 crore people has increased in the new India under the leadership of PM Modi. A powerful and empowered nation brings prosperity, and as evidence of this, India has now become the fifth-largest economy in the world."

Highlighting the significance of Maghar and the transformative influence of Saint Kabir, the Chief Minister expressed that Maghar was once considered hell, but the saint's miracles turned it into a blessed land. Despite its initial barrenness with saline soil and water, Saint Kabir's miracles transformed the area into a prosperous one. The Chief Minister emphasised the importance of Kabir Mahotsav as the identity of this place. He further noted that, following the consecration of the grand temple of Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, he had the privilege to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects totaling Rs 360 crore in Sant Kabir Nagar. These projects encompass various aspects such as security, tourism, education, health, and drinking water, contributing to a widespread positive change in the lives of citizens.

The Chief Minister underscored the crucial role of technology in ensuring security for every citizen. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the rapid development journey of Sant Kabir Nagar, despite being a relatively new district.

"Within the last five years, programmes by PM Modi and the President were organised here. Kabir Academy has been built here. Efforts are underway to transform Bakhira Tal into a new centre for eco-tourism." Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath further stated that in the near future, Sant Kabir Nagar will have its own medical college, and instructions have been issued to the administration to facilitate this development. He emphasised the need to accelerate the construction of a bus stand, recognising that a secure environment is essential for the provision of such facilities.

Adityanath highlighted the crucial role of the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) in ensuring better security and reinforcing traffic management, expressing gratitude to public representatives for their contribution to fund the construction of the ICCC in Sant Kabir Nagar. The Chief Minister revealed that investment proposals have been received for Sant Kabir Nagar, and a groundbreaking ceremony is going to be held soon. This initiative is expected to create employment opportunities for thousands of youth in the district.

On this occasion, Minister in-charge Vijayalakshmi Gautam, Sant Kabir Nagar MP Er. Praveen Nishad, MLA Ankur Raj Tiwari, Ghanghata MLA Ganesh Chandra Chauhan, Mehndawal MLA Anil Tripathi, former MP Inderjit Mishra, Ashtabhuja Shukla, former MLA Rakesh Singh Baghel, BJP District President Jagdamba Srivastava, etc. were present. (ANI)

