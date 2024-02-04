Left Menu

Fire at three-storey building in UP's Lucknow, none hurt

According to fire department officials, the fire broke out in the parking lot of the building situated at Raja Bazar intersection in limits of Chowk Police Station.

ANI | Updated: 04-02-2024 08:19 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 08:19 IST
Fire at three-storey building in UP's Lucknow, none hurt
Fire breaks out at three-storey building in Lucknow (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at a three-storey residential building in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow late on Saturday night, officials said. According to fire department officials, the fire broke out in the parking lot of the building situated at Raja Bazar intersection in limits of Chowk Police Station.

Locals of the area noticed the fire and raised an alarm, informing the police and fire department. Upon receiving the information, two fire brigades reached the spot, and brought the fire under control.

According to a senior officer of the fire department, no injury or casualty was reported. "The fire broke out in the parking area of the building, damaging most of the vehicles, including cars and bikes parked there. The exact reason behind the fire is not clear," Chief Fire Officer Mangesh told ANI.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionaries to discuss Disruption, Development, and Diversification

The Times Group Global Business Summit 2024 - Business Titans and Visionarie...

 India
2
2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Remarkable Growth

2024 Crypto Projections: Ethereum, Solana, and Retik Finance Poised for Rema...

 United States
3
Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

Budget Bonanza or Budget Bust? Read What These Industry Leaders Have to Say

 India
4
Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations in California

Tesla ordered to pay USD 1.5 million over alleged hazardous waste violations...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024