Madhya Pradesh: Hand grenade spotted in field in Indore, defused

A hand grenade was found in a field in the Dwarkapuri area of Indore on Saturday night, according to the police.

ANI | Updated: 04-02-2024 09:03 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 09:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A hand grenade was found in a field in the Dwarkapuri area of Indore on Saturday night, according to the police. Locals spotted the grenade lying in the field and informed the police.

As soon as word of the sighting was received, a police team reached the spot and called the Bomb Disposal Squad over to the scene. The bomb squad personnel defused the grenade lying in the field and sent it for further examination.

Speaking to ANI, Dwarkapuri police station in-charge, Anil Gupta, said, "We were informed that a hand grenade had been sighted on ITC grounds. A police team rushed to the scene and sent word to the Bomb Disposal Squad, which defused the grenade and sent it for further examination. Some locals sighted the grenade lying in the field and informed us. It is not known yet who left it there." Further investigation is underway, police said.

More updates are awaited. (ANI)

