Assam: Tight security arrangements in Guwahati ahead of PM Modi's visit today

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Assam, preparations were underway at the Veterinary College Field in Khanapara, Guwahati, on Sunday. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several projects worth Rs 11599 crore.

Tight security arrangements were also in evidence ahead of Prime Minister Modi's visit to the Northeast state. "We are very excited to welcome Modiji. He received a rousing welcome on his arrival in Guwahati. I pray to Goddess Kamakhya to bless Modiji with a healthy and long life," said a woman who reached Guwahati to welcome PM Modi.

Prime Minister Modi arrived at Guwahati airport earlier on Saturday. He was received by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and other party members at Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi (LGBI) Airport.

Prime Minister Modi will address a mega public rally, lay foundation stones and inaugurate several projects worth Rs 11599 crore on Sunday at the Veterinary College Field, at Khanapara in Guwahati. Providing world-class amenities to people visiting pilgrimage sites has been a key focus area for Prime Minister Modi, according to an official release.

"In yet another step in this endeavour, one of the key projects for which the foundation stone will be laid by the Prime Minister is Maa Kamakhya Divya Pariyojana (Maa Kamakhya Access Corridor), which has been sanctioned under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North Eastern Region (PM-DevINE) scheme. It will provide world-class amenities to pilgrims visiting the Kamakhya temple," stated the Assam government in an official release. Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for multiple road upgrade projects worth over Rs. 3400 crore, under which 43 roads, including 38 bridges, will be upgraded as part of the South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) Corridor Connectivity.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate two 4-laning projects, namely Dolabari to Jamuguri and Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur. These projects will help improve connectivity to Itanagar and boost the overall economic development of the region, according to the official release. "With a view to harnessing the tremendous sports potential of the region, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for projects to boost the sports infrastructure in the state. The projects include an international-standard sports stadium in Chandrapur and the upgrade of Nehru Stadium to a FIFA-standard football stadium," the release stated.

"The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the development of infrastructure of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. Further, the foundation stone for the development of a medical college in Karimganj will also be laid by him," it added. (ANI)

