Bengaluru: Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre celebrated "MARATHA DAY"

In a poignant ceremony at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre, Belagavi, on Sunday, Maratha Day was celebrated with great fervour.

In a poignant ceremony at the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre, Belagavi, on Sunday, Maratha Day was celebrated with great fervour. The event featured a solemn wreath-laying ceremony by Major General Hitesh Bhalla, the Colonel of the Maratha Light Infantry, symbolising respect for the sacrifices made by the brave soldiers.

The Colonel, flanked by uniformed officers and dignitaries, laid a wreath at the memorial to honor the martyrs who have contributed to the rich legacy of the Maratha Regiment. Adding to the day's significance, the flagging-off ceremony of the Fort-to-Fort Cycle Expedition led by Major Sandeep was undertaken to showcase the resilience and endurance of the Maratha soldiers.

Enthusiastic cyclists include serving and retired regimental personnel who embarked on this challenging journey from one historic fort to another, symbolising the indomitable spirit of the Maratha Regiment. The expedition covered several forts. The celebrations were attended by a diverse audience, including military officials and their families, veterans, Veer Naaris, and Veer Marathas, all joining hands to commemorate the rich heritage of the Maratha Regiment.

February 4 is celebrated as "Maratha Day" across the Regiment to mark its historic significance, as on this day in 1670, Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj conquered the famous Kondhana Fort (now known as Sinhgad) near Pune. Tanaji Malusare, Chhatrapatis, a military leader, fought valiantly and made the supreme sacrifice to conquer the fort. (ANI)

