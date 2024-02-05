Anurag Thakur flags off first train from Himachal to Ayodhya Dham

Union Minister Anurag Thakur flagged off the 'Aastha Special Train' to be operated from Andaura to Ayodhya Dham in the early hours of Monday. The Union Minister said that the first train from the Devbhoomi of Himachal Pradesh has left with groups of Ram devotees for Ayodhya Dham.

"The dream for years has come true as the Ram Mandir has now been constructed. The first train from the Devbhoomi of Himachal Pradesh to Ayodhya Dham has left with groups of Ram devotees," Thakur said. Speaking about the train, he said, "I am pleased that this train was flagged off from Amb Andaura Railway Station of Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency's Una district. It will travel from Una to Anantpur Sahab...to Ambala and reach Ayodhya Dham and Ram Bhakts will get the opportunity to have darshan of Lord Ram Lalla."

Thanking the Prime Minister for the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir at Ayodhya, the Union Minister said that it is a huge victory for Ram devotees and the country. "I want to say that Prime Minister Modi has ended the 500-year-long wait. This is a huge victory for Ram Bhakts and the country. The feeling of communal harmony and brotherhood has increased in the country," he said.

Speaking about the 11-day-long 'anusthan' of Prime Minister Modi ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Thakur said, "Prime Minister Modi had practised penance for 11 days on the occasion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla." Earlier in December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in the temple city of Ayodhya after inaugurating the Ayodhya Railway Station. (ANI)

