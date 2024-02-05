Delhi HC directs jail authorities to produce PFI leader Abubacker virtually

The Delhi High Court recently directed the jail authorities to produce PFI leader Abubacker E through video conferencing. The Jail authorities have also been directed to produce a medical report on Abubacker and specify how many times he was hospitalised. Abubacker is lodged in the Tihar jail and has sought interim bail on medical grounds.

The division bench, comprising justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Manoj Jain, while hearing the bail plea of Abubacker, directed him to be produced through video conferencing on the next date of hearing. "The Jail Authority concerned is further directed to produce the appellant in court through video conferencing on the next date of hearing, subject to his being medically fit," the division bench directed on February 1, 2024.

The Jail Authority concerned is also directed by the bench to send the current medical report of the appellant, specifying therein how many times he remained admitted to the hospital, including Jail Hospital, and the duration thereof. His two pleas, including one seeking interim bail, have been pending since August 2023.

On August 7, 2023, the predecessor bench directed the Medical Superintendent, Central Jail, Tihar, to furnish the medical status report, including the complete medical record of the treatment being provided to Abubacker, by the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), before the next date of hearing. Abubacker was arrested in September 2022 in a nationwide crackdown on PFI by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after the organisation was declared unlawful under UAPA by the Central Government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)