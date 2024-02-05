Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Khanna tables FY25 budget in state assembly

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Monday tabled the budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the state assembly.

Khanna said that under the Destitute Women Pension Scheme, the amount payable to eligible beneficiaries has been increased from Rs 500 per month to Rs 1,000 per month.

As many as 31,28,000 destitute women have been benefited under the scheme till the third quarter of 2023-2024, he said.

Under the Women Farmer Empowerment Project, the target is to provide technical support by forming 200 producer groups in the financial year 2024-2025, the minister said.

The size of the state's budget for 2023-24 was Rs 6.90 lakh crore that included new schemes worth Rs 32,721 crore.

