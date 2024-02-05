L&T bags onshore project from IndianOil Adani Ventures
- Country:
- India
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said it has bagged a large onshore project from IndianOil Adani Ventures Ltd.
IndianOil Adani Ventures (formally known as Indian Oiltanking) provides infrastructure-led terminalling services to petroleum, petrochemical and chemical companies.
''The Hydrocarbon vertical (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon) of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has recently secured a large onshore project from IndianOil Adani Ventures Ltd,'' the company said in a filing to BSE.
The scope of work includes engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offsite tankages, bullets and other associated facilities on lump sum turnkey basis.
As per the company's classification, contracts worth Rs 2,500-5,000 crore are large orders.
IndianOil Adani Ventures Ltd is jointly owned by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Adani Ports and SEZ (APSEZ).
L&T is a USD 23 billion Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles
FPIs turn cautious, pull out Rs 13,000 cr from Indian stocks in Jan
Kent RO Systems to enter US market, targets Rs 2,000 cr turnover in next 3 yrs
Death toll from Israeli strikes in Gaza passes 25,000, Gaza health officials say
Palestinian death toll soars past 25,000 in Gaza with no end in sight to Israel-Hamas war