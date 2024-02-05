Left Menu

"Government has introduced extensive Curricular reforms" say Andhra governor in his address to state assembly

"Digital learning has been the cornerstone of educational reforms in the State. With an aim to making students from socially deprived backgrounds, globally competitive, my Government has distributed 9,52,925 TABs, with preloaded Byju's content of classes eight and nine to the Class eight students with an expenditure of Rs 1,306 Crores," the Governor said.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer during Budget session (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer said that the state government has distributed 9,52,925 Tabs, with preloaded scholastic content of Eighth and Ninth standard to students of Class Eight. "Digital learning has been the cornerstone of educational reforms in the State. With an aim to making students from socially deprived backgrounds, globally competitive, my Government has distributed 9,52,925 TABs, with preloaded Byju's content of classes eight and nine to the Class eight students with an expenditure of Rs 1,306 Crores," the Governor said in his addresses at the state assembly on the inaugural day of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly's Budget Session.

The Governor also mentioned that 62000 interactive screens are also being installed in classes six to twelve as well as 45000 Smart TVs. "To enhance learning outcomes, my Government is installing 62,000 Interactive screens in classrooms for classes VI to XII and 45,000 Smart TVs in Primary Schools with an expenditure of 838 Crore. The content shared by Byju and the e-content prepared by SCERT AP are being utilized, to ensure more effective learning among students," the Governor said in his address.

Nazeer said that his government has introduced extensive Curricular reforms so that students can evolve into Global Citizens. "My Government has introduced extensive Curricular reforms in school education. The long-term objective is to make the children studying in Government schools be prepared for the challenges and evolve into Global Citizens," the Governor said.

To bridge the educational divide between rich and poor the government has also entered into an MoU with International Baccalaureate (IB) to make them a part of SCERT, the Governor said. "Commencing with capacity building and training of the teachers in 2024-25, classes for class 1 in IB system will start from June 2025 onwards, June 2026 for Class 2 and will be increasing it one class each year so that students will get joint certification of IB and SCERT in 2035 and Class XII certificate in 2037," Nazeer said.

The Andhra Pradesh government has also introduced TOEFL (Teaching of English as Foreign Language) in schools to make students globally competitive, the Governor said. "Keeping in view the benefits of the English language to develop individual's ability to understand and use English and to enable the students to be globally competitive, my Government has introduced TOEFL in schools," he said.

The state government is also deploying Future Skills Experts to oversee the digital infrastructure in the schools, the Governor said. "To address the current learning requirements, my Government is deploying Future Skills Experts to oversee the available digital infrastructure, streamline digital infrastructure management, and contribute to more efficient and effective educational processes. Future Skills Experts are mapped to 6,790 Government High Schools in the State," he said. (ANI)

