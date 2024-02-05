Jharkhand CM Champai Soren moves trust motion in Assembly, alleges Centre 'misusing' agencies

Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren moved the confidence motion in the state Assembly on Monday. Former Jharkhand Chief Minister, who was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement in the alleged land scam, Hemant Soren was also present in the Assembly to attend the floor test.

Setting off the debate on the trust motion in the 81-member Assembly, which began today, the state Chief Minister said that the Centre is misusing the agencies. "The one who is ruling the Central government misused agencies. In 2019, Hemant got the mandate. Such a Chief Minister is arrested in a land scam case," the Chief Minister said supporting his predecessor.

He said in Jharkhand's history, whenever the tribals try to increase their capacity, an attempt is made to suppress their leadership. "Today the whole country is seeing how injustice is being done to Hemant Soren. If you go to any village, you will find Hemant Soren's schemes in every house," he added.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has 29 seats, its ally Congress has 17 and the RJD and the CPI (ML) have 1 seat in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. With the support of 43 MLAs, the INDIA bloc has the numbers to sail through the floor test. The legislators in the ruling alliance, who were camping at a private resort in Hyderabad after the swearing-in, also arrived at the state Assembly for the floor test.

Earlier in the day, during the address of the Governor CP Radhakrishnan, the MLAs of the ruling alliance shouted 'Hemant Soren Zindabad' slogans inside the House, raising the issue of the arrest of the former state Chief Minister. On the behaviour of the MLAs, the Governor after coming out of the Assembly said, "The Governor's address is prepared by the ruling side and they are shouting."

Earlier in the day, JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya expressed confidence in winning the floor test by Champai Soren-led government, and claimed that his party will get a minimum of 47 MLAs' support. "The floor test will be done. We have, not less than 47," JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya said flashing a victory sign. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)