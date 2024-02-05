Left Menu

"Hope this budget will be about doubling farmers' income": Akhilesh Yadav regarding UP budget

The budget session for 2024-25 of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly commenced today. The state Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presented the budget and said "PM Modi has implemented the slogan of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas".

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Monday expressed hope that the state budget 2024- 25 will focus on doubling farmers' income and employment to youth. The budget session for 2024-25 of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly commenced today. The state Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presented the budget and said "PM Modi has implemented the slogan of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas".

Speaking to ANI ahead of the budget, the Samajwadi Party Chief told ANI, "The BJP government claims every time that this will be the biggest budget. The budget should be of some use... I hope this budget will be about doubling farmers' income, employment to youth and the security of the people in the state." "90 per cent population which I have defined, what are they going to get? Till now all the budgets of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh are centred around the top 10 per cent of population...," he added.

A day ago, taking to his official handle on X, the Samajwadi Party supremo cited a recent survey as claiming that 90 per cent of the state's backward classes, Dalits and minorities will come together and vote for the PDA (Pichhde, Dalit and Alpasankhyak). Suresh Khanna said inside the state assembly while presenting the budget, "Prime Minister Modi has implemented the slogan of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas and our policies are especially dedicated to the upliftment of young women, farmers and the poor".

He further said that there has been "unprecedented improvement" in the law and order in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He also mentioned that "due to expansion" in infrastructure, investment proposals worth more than Rs 40 lakh crores have been received through the Global Investor Summit held in 2023, "which will give employment to 1.10 crore people in the state."

He said that the industrial sector is growing at a fast pace. "The state used to be in the 14th place in the ranking of ease of doing business but today it is in the second position..." He also said that "organised crime has been eradicated". (ANI)

