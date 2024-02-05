Left Menu

Sambar deer strays into Chandigarh residential area, rescued by forest officials

The wildlife officer said that the deer had lost its way from the Sukhna Lake Sanctuary and strayed into a residential area.

ANI | Updated: 05-02-2024 13:14 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 13:14 IST
Sambar deer that strayed into residential area in Chandigarh (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A team from the Chandigarh Wildlife Department has rescued a Sambar deer after the animal strayed into the residential area of the city on Monday. According to T C Nautiyal, Chief Wildlife Warden, Chandigarh, "A Sambar deer, aged four to five years entered the residential area of Chandigarh today. The animal's presence created panic among locals because of the deer's huge antlers. People started running around."

"After receiving information about the animal, the Chandigarh Wildlife Team chased the animal from Sector 9 to Sector 18 and with great difficulty brought the animal under their control. The officials then rescued him and took him to the veterinary doctor for a medical checkup after which he will be released into the forest," the wildlife officer said. Visuals showed forest officials carefully wrapping the deer in a net to take it away from the area.

The wildlife officer said that the deer had lost its way from the Sukhna Lake Sanctuary and strayed into a residential area. The official said a team of forest officials managed to rescue the animal and send it for medical treatment before releasing it into the forest.

"It is very rare that Sambar deer enters the city. The weather has been bad for the last two to three days because of the rains, therefore it must have lost its way and entered the residential area. However, this isn't the first time that humans and animals have come in close contact with wildlife.

In the recent past, there have been several instances where wild animals and humans have come in close contact with each other. These occurrences can often prove to be dangerous for both animals and humans. In a similar incident, earlier in January, a Sambar deer entered into a house in Katni, Madhya Pradesh, and was rescued by forest department officers. Several onlookers gathered around the house to witness the rescue operation.

The post that was shared on January 21, since uploaded garnered several views and likes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

