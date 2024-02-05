Germany agrees subsidy plans for hydrogen-ready gas power plants

Germany's ruling coalition has agreed plans to subsidise hydrogen-ready gas power plants as part of a scheme to close gaps in wind and solar energy supply, the economy ministry said on Monday.

The tender process for four hydrogen-ready gas power plants with total capacity of up to 10 gigawatts (GW) would take place soon, the ministry said, without specifying a date.

It said hydrogen transition plans for the plants should be drawn up by 2032 in order to be fully switched to hydrogen between 2035 and 2040.

