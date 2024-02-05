Left Menu

Airtel posts 54 pc rise in net profit to Rs 2,442 crore in Q3

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2024 16:48 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 16:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Bharti Airtel on Monday posted a 54 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,442.2 crore in the December quarter.

Bharti Airtel had registered a profit of Rs 1,588.2 crore in the year-ago period, the company said on Monday.

The consolidated revenue from operations during the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal grew 5.8 per cent to Rs 37,899.5 crore from Rs 35,804.4 crore in the December 2022 quarter.

India revenue of Airtel grew 11.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 27,811 crore during the quarter. Its average revenue per user in the country grew 7.7 per cent to Rs 208 from Rs 193 a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

