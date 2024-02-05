Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla launches books by Dr Ramchandra Tiwari

Governor of Himachal Pradesh Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday presided over the book launch ceremony organised by the Department of Hindi and Modern Indian Languages and Journalism at Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Gorakhpur University of Uttar Pradesh where he inaugurated the 15th edition of Dr. Ramchandra Tiwari's two books 'Hindi Ka Gadya-Sahitya' and the third edition of 'Yoga Ke Vividh Aayam'. On this occasion, the Governor said that the work of Hindi literature whose foundation stone has been laid by Dr. Tiwari will act as a path breaker for future generations. While talking about the form and development of Hindi prose, he has underlined its development step by step.

He expressed that, "Hindi prose has progressed by adopting a centrist but liberal approach since the first phase of its development." Highlighting Dr. Ramchandra Tiwari's contribution, Shiv Pratap Shukla said that Tiwari has made a deep study on the development of Hindi prose genres. He said that today Hindi prose and literature also have to represent the public consciousness of such provinces, which are hundreds of years ahead of Hindi-speaking states in terms of development and progress.

Elaborating on the "inspirational" work of the author, he said, "The overview of the brief history of newspapers and magazines given by the author is inspiring for the people associated with Hindi journalism and is also a source of guidance for future generation journalists and a storehouse of knowledge for researchers." The Governor said that according to the essence given in Dr Ramchandra Tiwari's book "Various Dimensions of Yoga", the spiritual element required to control the inert power of science with wisdom found in Yoga Vidya is implicit.

He emphasised that knowledge of Yoga Vidya and its correct understanding is a necessity of today's era, adding to which, he said, "This book is an effort towards filling this gap, in which almost all the important topics related to Yoga Vidya have been presented in as understandable a style as possible." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)