Oman's Duqm refinery units currently working at 100% capacity - KPI CEO

Reuters | Kuwait | Updated: 05-02-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 20:02 IST
Oman's Duqm refinery units currently working at 100% capacity - KPI CEO
  • Country:
  • Kuwait

Oman's Duqm refinery units are currently working at 100% capacity of 23,000 barrels per day (BPD), Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) CEO Shafi Taleb Al-Ajmi told Reuters on Monday.

The Duqm refinery is a 50/50 joint venture between Kuwait Petroleum International and Oman's OQ Group.

