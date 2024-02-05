Left Menu

This year's budget to focus on making Himachal prosperous, self-reliant: CM Sukhu

The budget for fiscal year 2024-25, as stated by the Chief Minister, will be crafted with the objective of steering the state of Himachal Pradesh towards prosperity and self-reliance.

ANI | Updated: 05-02-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 21:23 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent 'Chaupal' programme held in New Delhi, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu outlined the government's focus on achieving 'Vyavastha Parivartan' and fostering rapid economic improvement in Himachal Pradesh. The budget for fiscal year 2024-25, as stated by the Chief Minister, will be crafted with the objective of steering the state of Himachal Pradesh towards prosperity and self-reliance.

Emphasising the commitment to overall development, CM Sukhu highlighted the implementation of the poll guarantee ensuring the Other Practice Scheme (OPS) for government employees to safeguard their welfare. He further said that the state government envisions Himachal Pradesh as a year-round tourist destination, leveraging its diverse natural offerings, including snow-capped peaks, green meadows, water bodies, and extensive forest cover, to cater to a broad spectrum of tourist interests for which the required infrastructure is being developed accordingly.

The Himachal CM further mentioned that the state is strategically working on strengthening tourist infrastructure by constructing heliports connecting all district headquarters and expanding Kangra airport. Noteworthy in the address of CM Sukhu was the mention of the 'Chandratal' operation, underscoring the government's dedication to ensuring a safe and memorable experience for tourists.

He also discussed the state's resilient response to a natural disaster during the monsoon season, asserting the government's adherence to the principles of good governance. CM Sukhu was accompanied by Principal Advisor (Media) Naresh Chauhan and OSD Col. K. S. Banshtu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

