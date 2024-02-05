Left Menu

Haryana: Undertrial prisoner dies under suspicious circumstances at jail in Jind

A detainee named Paramjeet lodged in a jail in the Jind district of Haryana died on Monday. The accused was arrested two days ago on the charges of buffalo theft over which the CIA started interrogating him.

Paramjeet's family members protest (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As soon as the family members came to know about the death, they reached Jind General Hospital and started demanding justice. The kin accused the Haryana Police of custodial death. The family alleged, "Jind CIA police officials had demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh but we could not pay the money."

"Consequently, the police tortured the detainee because of which he later died," added a family member. "There were marks all over his body which suggested that he was tortured by the police. The detainee was a farmer owing 8 acres of land. He was arrested for stealing a buffalo. He had a daughter and a son," the family member added further.

The police assured of taking all the necessary action once the postmortem report is out. "The body is sent for postmortem. We will initiate our investigation as soon as the postmortem report is out. No complaint has been received in this matter yet. Prompt action will be taken as per the rules," said the Jind Civil Line police station in charge.

More details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

