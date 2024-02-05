Pak national apprehended by BSF from Punjab's Tarn Taran

Border Security Force (BSF) troops apprehended a Pakistani national near the border fence in an area adjacent to Pallopati village in Tarn Taran district on Monday. The apprehended person is identified as a 16-year-old Pakistani national from Kasur.

BSF, local Police and other agencies carried out the initial questioning, which infers that the apprehended person is coherent in their reply and well aware of the surrounding area. One mobile phone and one Pak currency note of PKR Rs 100 were recovered from the intruder.

Further, after a medical examination, at about 6:15 pm, the apprehended person was handed over to Police Station Khalra for further investigation about his motive and plans. BSF promptly approached the Pakistan Rangers and lodged a strong protest for their failure to restrict the undesired movement close to the IB.

However, the Pakistan Rangers informed us that they do not have any missing reports of anyone on their side. (ANI)

