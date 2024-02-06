Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet approves creation of Keyi Panyor, Bichom districts

Keyi Panyor with HQ at Yachuli and Bichom District headquartered in Napangphung. We're firm about meeting our people's aspirations and honouring commitments made to them. Always at their disposal to serve them."

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2024 08:39 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 08:39 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, the Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, approved the creation of two more districts, 'Keyi Panyor' and 'Bichom', fulfilling the long-pending demands of the people of the concerned regions. The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet meeting gave its nod to the creation of two new districts, Keyi Panyor and Bichom districts, on Monday.

Keyi Panyor district, with its headquarters at Yachuli, will be created by bifurcating Lower Subansiri district, while Bichom district will be carved out from East Kameng's Lada circle and Nafra, an ADC headquarters in West Kameng district. The council of ministers also okayed the Arunachal Pradesh Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill 2024 and the amendment of the Arunachal Pradesh (Land Settlement and Records) Act 2000 (Act No. 10 of 2000).

Taking to his social media handle, CM Khandu posted on X, "In order to ensure hassle-free access to administration, today's Cabinet meeting gave its nod to the creation of two new districts: Keyi Panyor with HQ at Yachuli and Bichom District headquartered in Napangphung. We're firm about meeting our people's aspirations and honouring commitments made to them. Always at their disposal to serve them." Earlier last month, the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister expressed concern over rampant earth-cutting in the twin capital cities of Itanagar and Naharlagun, advocating a change in the mindset of citizens.

He drew attention to the practices followed by people in other hill states like Sikkim, where they design and build houses according to the terrain without resorting to massive earth-cutting. The Chief Minister pointed out that people in the state capital are wasting huge amounts of money on earth-cutting only, which escalates the cost of building a residence and advised the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) to create awareness about the same among the citizens. (ANI)

