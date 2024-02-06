Left Menu

India likely to extend LNG import deal with Qatar for 20 years at lower rates

PTI | Betul | Updated: 06-02-2024 09:11 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 09:11 IST
India is likely to sign on Tuesday a multi-billion dollar deal to extend import of 7.5 million tonne of LNG per year from Qatar for another 20 years beyond 2028 at rates that are lower than current prices, sources said.

Petronet LNG Ltd will sign the deal to extend import contract with Qatar Energy on sidelines of India Energy Week here.

Sources said the price will be ''significantly'' lower than current price.

