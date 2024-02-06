Left Menu

UP budget shows the state's growing economic might: BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2024 10:21 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 10:18 IST
UP budget shows the state's growing economic might: BJP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Tuesday said the Uttar Pradesh budget underlines the growing economic might of the state and its proposals will help in research and skill development, women empowerment and farmers' progress.

Party national spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal said in a statement that for the first time the state's budget has crossed Rs 7 lakh crore and its fiscal deficit is at 3.4 per cent, which is within the mandated 3.5 per cent.

The GDP of Uttar Pradesh has grown to become Rs 25.55 lakh crore and it will help the state play an important role in the country's development, he said.

Agarwal said the budget will help realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve for a developed India and will strengthen infrastructure on the lines of the Union Budget.

Citing various proposal for the development of infrastructure and sites associated with cultural and religious places, he said the budget is dedicated to ''Ram Rajya'' and will also create numerous employment opportunities.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday presented the Rs 7.36-lakh-crore budget for 2024-25 invoking Lord Ram and prioritising infrastructure development as well as the welfare of women, youth and farmers.

Starting his budget speech in the assembly with a verse of epic Ramcharitmanas, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said that the state government is inspired by the concept of 'Ram Rajya'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024