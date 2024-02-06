Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: Landslide hits Shimla's Ashwani Khad area, 2 killed

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Shimla, Anupam Kashyap, took stock of the situation of the landslide incident on Mehli-Junga road.

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2024 11:16 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 11:16 IST
Landslide hits Ashwani Khad area in Shimla (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The bodies of two people were recovered from the rubble after a landslide hit the Ashwani Khad area in Shimla early on Tuesday morning. The bodies were found around 6:15 am.

According to the police, the bodies of the deceased who worked as labourers were sent to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla for a post-mortem. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Shimla, Anupam Kashyap, took stock of the situation of the landslide incident on Mehli-Junga road.

A search operation is underway at the site of incident. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

