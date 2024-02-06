Himachal Pradesh: Landslide hits Shimla's Ashwani Khad area, 2 killed
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Shimla, Anupam Kashyap, took stock of the situation of the landslide incident on Mehli-Junga road.
The bodies of two people were recovered from the rubble after a landslide hit the Ashwani Khad area in Shimla early on Tuesday morning. The bodies were found around 6:15 am.
According to the police, the bodies of the deceased who worked as labourers were sent to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla for a post-mortem. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Shimla, Anupam Kashyap, took stock of the situation of the landslide incident on Mehli-Junga road.
A search operation is underway at the site of incident. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
