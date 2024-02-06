TVS Supply Chain Solutions posts Q3 consolidated PAT at Rs 10 cr

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd has reported a consolidated profit after tax for the October-December 2023 quarter at Rs 10 crore, the company said.

The Global supply chain solutions provider had posted a consolidated PAT at Rs 17.2 crore, during the corresponding quarter of last year.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review on consolidated basis stood at Rs 2,221.8 crore, as compared to Rs 2,373.4 crore registered in the year ago period.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions Ltd for the nine months ended December 31, 2023 posted a net loss of Rs 63.10 crore, as compared to a profit after tax at Rs 57.02 crore, registered in the same period of last year.

Total income on a consolidated basis for the nine months ended December 31,2023 slipped to Rs 6,821.77 crore, from Rs 7,737.48 crore, registered in the corresponding period of last year.

''Our Q3 performance highlights the inherent strength of our business portfolio. We have been able to grow both revenues and margins in the Integrated Supply Chain Solutions segment business consistently to help drive consolidated margins YoY (year-on-year)'' said company Managing Director Ravi Viswanathan.

''Our business development efforts continue to deliver results as expected and we see positive demand drivers across our geographies. We are confident on overcoming external challenges in global freight and growing our business profitably,'' he added.

