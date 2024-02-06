Left Menu

Digital commerce platform OTO raises USD 10 million from cricketer K L Rahul, others

Updated: 06-02-2024 13:04 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 12:58 IST
Digital commerce platform OTO raises USD 10 million from cricketer K L Rahul, others
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@BCCI)
Digital commerce platform OTO on Tuesday said it raised USD 10 million (around Rs 83 crore) from a clutch of investors, including cricketer K L Rahul. The fresh funding was led by GMO Venture Partners with participation from Turbostart, cricketer K L Rahul and a few other family offices as well as existing investors Prime Venture Partners, Matrix Partners, and 9Unicorns funds, OTO said.

The investment is aimed at expanding the company's presence to over 30 cities and strengthening its existing partnerships.

''OTO has recently raised funding of USD 10 million,'' the platform said.

The latest funds will strategically expand OTO's presence to over 30 cities, support the transition to electric vehicles, and fortify existing partnerships, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

