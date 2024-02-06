Left Menu

Lok Sabha takes up bill to amend local body laws in Jammu and Kashmir

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday took up for discussion a bill to provide reservation to Other Backward Classes in the panchayats and the municipalities in Jammu and Kashmir and to bring consistency in the local bodies laws of the Union territory with the provisions of the Constitution

06-02-2024
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai (Photo Credit: Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
The Lok Sabha on Tuesday took up for discussion a bill to provide reservation to Other Backward Classes in the panchayats and the municipalities in Jammu and Kashmir and to bring consistency in the local bodies laws of the Union territory with the provisions of the Constitution. Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai moved the Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 for passage in the House. The bill was introduced in the House on Monday.

The bill seeks to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989, the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000 and the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000. Rai said the provisions pertaining to state Election Commissioner in the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act "are at variance" with the provisions of the Constitution.

Participating in the debate, National Conference member Hasnain Masoodi said that the government has not decided a date for assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir which is now a union territory after bifurcation following scrapping of Article 370. He said it is a matter of "shame" for the government that the Supreme Court had to set an outer limit for holding assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir. The National Conference has also been demanding the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Taking part in the debate, Trinamool Congress member Saugata Roy alleged that BJP cannot be trusted in local body polls and said the Supreme Court had passed strictures over the way the mayor election was held in Chandigarh.

He also demanded early assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

