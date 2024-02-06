Kalpataru Projects International raises Rs 150 cr via NCDs

Kalpataru Projects International on Tuesday raised Rs 150 crore through issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

The unsecured, rated, listed, redeemable NCDs will be listed on Wholesale Debt Market Segment of BSE, a regulatory filing stated.

The company raised Rs 150 crore by allotment of 15,000 NCDs of face value of Rs 1,00,000 each on private placement basis.

It is one of the largest specialized EPC companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, buildings and factories, water supply and irrigation, railways, oil & gas pipelines, urban mobility (Flyovers & Metro Rail), highways and airports.

It is executing projects in over 30 countries.

