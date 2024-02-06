"Not a single penny recovered": AAP leader amid ED raids

Aam Admi Party leader Priyanka Kakkar claimed that the Enforcement Directorate had not "recovered" a "single penny" during their raids from the Aam Admi Party leaders. Her reaction came amid the Enforcement Directorate searches at nearly 10 locations, including the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary, among others connected to the Aam Aadmi Party.

Kakkar told ANI on Tuesday, "It is a counterblast to the announcement by our minister yesterday that we will be exposing the kind of investigation that ED is conducting in these matters... She said: "It is a Supreme Court judgement that the investigation has to be held under CCTV, in a video and audio format, both of which must be available."

"In two years, not a single penny has been recovered from any of our leaders...," the AAP leader claimed. Earlier in the day, at a hurriedly press conference in response to ED raids, Delhi Minister Atishi said that the party leaders were "threatened" in her first reaction to the ED raids.

Giving details about the raids, she said two hours ago, "ED raids are going on against AAP leaders and people associated with it. Raids are underway at the residence of AAP Treasurer and MP ND Gupta, Arvind Kejriwal's PA and others". According to sources, the raids are part of a money laundering probe being conducted by the agency.

These raids come even as the agency moved a Delhi court against the AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for skipping its summons for the fifth time in a case linked to the Excise policy case. Earlier in the month, a team from the Delhi crime branch visited the residence of Arvind Kjeriwal in civil lines and served a notice to join a probe into allegations that the BJP attempted to "poach" MLA's to topple his government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)