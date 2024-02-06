IAEA chief Grossi visits Kyiv, meets energy minister
Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 15:17 IST
U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday and met Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko.
Grossi said on social media platform X that he also held discussions with other Ukrainian energy sector officials ahead of his visit to the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
