Left Menu

Schneider Electric appoints Preeti Gupta Mohanty as CFO Greater India Zone

The company has 30 active factories in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 15:48 IST
Schneider Electric appoints Preeti Gupta Mohanty as CFO Greater India Zone
  • Country:
  • India

Schneider Electric on Tuesday announced the appointment of Preeti Gupta Mohanty as CFO for Greater India Zone, which includes India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

She joins the company from Ingersoll Rand, where as a Region Vice President she oversaw Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region's finance function with a business size of USD 1.8 billion and managed 30 manufacturing sites.

Mohanty brings over 20 years of finance experience across FMCG, consulting, and industrial segments.

''India is one the four global hubs for Schneider Electric and I am committed to formulating a robust financial strategy that helps our business scale newer heights in the country,'' Mohanty said.

Deepak Sharma, Zone President Greater India, MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India said, her strong leadership and finance domain expertise will be a valuable asset to the organization.

Schneider Electric India is a subsidiary of French firm Schneider Electric, which is into energy management and automation. The company has 30 active factories in the country. Among these, five smart factories are located at Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024