Schneider Electric appoints Preeti Gupta Mohanty as CFO Greater India Zone

Schneider Electric on Tuesday announced the appointment of Preeti Gupta Mohanty as CFO for Greater India Zone, which includes India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

She joins the company from Ingersoll Rand, where as a Region Vice President she oversaw Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region's finance function with a business size of USD 1.8 billion and managed 30 manufacturing sites.

Mohanty brings over 20 years of finance experience across FMCG, consulting, and industrial segments.

''India is one the four global hubs for Schneider Electric and I am committed to formulating a robust financial strategy that helps our business scale newer heights in the country,'' Mohanty said.

Deepak Sharma, Zone President Greater India, MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India said, her strong leadership and finance domain expertise will be a valuable asset to the organization.

Schneider Electric India is a subsidiary of French firm Schneider Electric, which is into energy management and automation. The company has 30 active factories in the country. Among these, five smart factories are located at Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai.

