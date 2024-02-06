Left Menu

NIA chargesheets 11 Bagladeshi nationals in massive human trafficking case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge-sheeted 12 Bangladeshi nationals in a massive human trafficking case involving the infiltration and trafficking of foreign nationals into India via the India-Bangladesh border, the agency said on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 18:38 IST
NIA chargesheets 11 Bagladeshi nationals in massive human trafficking case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has charge-sheeted 12 Bangladeshi nationals in a massive human trafficking case involving the infiltration and trafficking of foreign nationals into India via the India-Bangladesh border, the agency said on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as Md Ferdous Bapari, Muhammed Oli Ullah, Amol Das, Masud Sarder, MD Sohag Gazi, Suman Shaik, Sk. Md. Bellal, Md Mirazul Islam, Zakir Khan, Md Badal Houladar, Md. Kabir Talukder, Gharami Mohamad Bashir Hosen, Saudi Zakir.

The NIA said the accused had also entered India illegally, without valid travel documents, and had fraudulently obtained Indian identity documents. "These men were trafficked through porous Indo-Bangla border points in Benapole and Jashore near West Bengal, and Akhaura near Tripura, with the help of touts operating on both sides of the border," said the NIA, citing its investigation.

The agency said that eight of the accused had subsequently also been involved in the trafficking of several other Bangladeshi nationals in a similar manner. "A total of 22 such victims of the accused have been identified so far by the agency, which has further found that the victims were lured into India on false promises of jobs and a better livelihood," it said.

It said that the victims had paid the touts along the border for crossing into India and were directed to reach Bengaluru. "Once they landed in the trafficker's waste segregation godowns in the southern city, they were subjected to forced labour for meagre wages and were confined in various sheds built specially for the purpose. Those who protested were threatened by the traffickers of landing in prison on account of being illegal migrants," said the NIA.

NIA searches earlier of the premises of the 12 chargesheeted men, as well two absconding accused Mohammed Sahajlal Haldar and Idrish, had led to the seizure of 61 Aadhar cards along with other Indian identity documents obtained fraudulently, it said. "Investigations to uncover the modus operandi for procuring Indian identity documents are continuing. The hunt for the absconding accused is also in progress," added the NIA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024