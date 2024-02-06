'Extremely saddened': President Murmu, VP Dhankhar condole loss of lives in Harda cracker factory fire

President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives in the devastating fire in a cracker factory at Harda in Madhya Pradesh. The death toll in the massive fire rose to 11, according to officials.

Taking to her official X handle, President Murmu offered her 'deepest condolences' to the kin of the deceased. "I was extremely saddened to learn of the death of many people in the fire in Harda, Madhya Pradesh. I offer my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," President Murmu posted on X in Hindi.

At least 87 others were injured in the fire that broke out inside a cracker factory in Harda, triggering several explosions, on Tuesday morning. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has also offered his condolences to the family members of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

"Deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a fire incident in a cracker factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Vice President Dhankhar posted on X. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, while condoling the loss of lives in the incident, demanded the state government provide adequate compensation to the kin of the deceased and injured.

He also called on party workers to extend all possible help to the injured. "The news of the death of many people due to a blast in a firecracker factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh is very painful. More than 100 people are injured. Our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. May God give them strength in this difficult time. We demand that the state government should provide appropriate compensation for the loss of life...Congress workers are requested to take all possible steps for the treatment and help of the injured," the Congress national president posted on X.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the devastating fire and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the PM's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of the deceased. PM Modi has also announced a compensation of Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

"Distressed by the loss of lives due to the mishap at a cracker factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones. May those injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is assisting all those affected. Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured will be given Rs. 50,000," read a post on the official handle of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on X. The blaze broke out at 11.30 am at the factory, which had been allegedly operating illegally, on Magardha Road in Bairagarh village of Harda.

Such was the impact of the explosions that were set off by the blaze that the entire factory premises were engulfed in black smoke with windowpanes of houses and shops located in the vicinity left shattered. Locals said it felt as if an earthquake had hit Harda.

Taking immediate cognizance of the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directed Minister Uday Pratap Singh, DG Home Guard Arvind Kumar, and ACS Ajit Kesari to visit the scene of the fire and oversee the rescue operation. "Six people have tragically lost their lives and more than 50 people have been injured in the incident. Over 50 ambulances were rushed to the spot. Minister Uday Pratap Singh, DG Home and around 400 police officials have already left for the spot. Firefighters are at the spot, trying to bring the blaze under control at the earliest and extend immediate assistance to the injured," CM Yadav said earlier in the day.

The chief minister announced that Rs 4 lakh each will be provided as ex-gratia to the families of the deceased while the injured will receive free treatment. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. (ANI)

