Bolivia to ink $350 mln deal in Chinese financing for first zinc refinery

Bolivian President Luis Arce will sign a deal with China on Tuesday for $350 million in financing to build the South American country's first zinc refining plant, Bolivia's mining ministry said.

The 20-year loan from China's export-import bank will have an interest rate of 2%, the ministry said. Bolivia last year awarded construction and supervision contracts for the mine to China's Enfi-Crig consortium and to Chongqing CISDI Engineering Consulting Co.

