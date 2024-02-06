One year on, for survivors of Türkiye-Syria quakes the suffering is far from over
UN News | Updated: 06-02-2024 22:48 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 22:48 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Urgent action needed to address dramatic rise in Rohingya deaths at sea: UNHCR
World News in Brief: UNHCR chief on frontlines in Ukraine, 10 million displaced in Sudan, instability grows in Lebanon
UNHCR’s Clements urges international support as Darien crossings hit record
Sri Lanka’s former health minister arrested over immunoglobulin procurement scandal