BJP chief holds meeting on Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana

Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda held a meeting on Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana on Tuesday. Sources said the meeting was attended by Union Minister Bhupender Singh Yadav and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

BJP has stepped up its preparations for the Lok Sabha polls, expected to be held in Apirl-May this year. The party has identified weak seats across the country. The aim of Pravas Yojana is to give a boost to the party's prospects in these seats.

The BJP had come out with Lok Pravas Yojana as part of the strategy to focus on seats where the party had not done well in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The party is also focusing on seats it had lost narrowly. BJP has also evolved a concept of a 'cluster of constituencies' and deputed senior and local leaders to mobilise local workers and enhance outreach among people.

Party leaders said the meeting of the parliamentary party has not been scheduled yet. There was an indication from party sources earlier that the meeting would be held on Tuesday. (ANI)

