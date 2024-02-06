Left Menu

Family of 76-year-old woman donates her organs to Delhi AIIMS

In a moment of profound grief, a family has shown extraordinary compassion by making the selfless decision to donate the organs of their 76-year-old family member, Premwati, who was declared brain dead.

ANI | Updated: 06-02-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 23:44 IST
Family of 76-year-old woman donates her organs to Delhi AIIMS
Deceased 76-year-old woman whose family has opted for organ donation at AIIMS, New Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a moment of profound grief, a family has shown extraordinary compassion by making the selfless decision to donate the organs of their 76-year-old family member, Premwati, who was declared brain dead. This noble act not only honours the memory of the departed soul but also brings hope and a second chance at life for those in desperate need of organ transplants.

Premwati was injured after falling from stairs at her home in Sangam Vihar, New Delhi and brought to the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre (JPNATC), AIIMS, on February 3, 2024. Despite receiving comprehensive medical care, she was declared brain-dead on February 4, 2024.

The family was sensitively guided through the concepts of brain death and organ donation by the counsellors from the Organ Retrieval Banking Organization (ORBO) at AIIMS. The family, with deep empathy and a sense of altruism, unanimously decided to donate the organs of Premwati to save lives and contribute to the noble cause of organ transplantation.

Dr Aarti Vij, Professor in-charge, ORBO, AIIMS, New Delhi, expressed gratitude for the Premwati family's selfless decision to donate organs during a difficult time. This act of generosity has the power to not only save lives but also provide solace to the grieving hearts of the donor's family. "The seamless coordination of brain death certification, donor organ management, and compassionate counselling was meticulously carried out by the collaborative efforts of the ORBO team, physicians, neurosurgeons, anaesthetists, transplant team, transplant counsellors and coordinators, technicians, administrators, forensic and police departments, and nurse coordinators," said Dr Vij.

The retrieved organs, including the liver and kidneys, were allocated to recipients through the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO). The liver and kidneys were allocated to AHRR, New Delhi, while the corneas have been banked at AIIMS, New Delhi.

Besides this, the retrieval of four corneas from cardiac death donors was also done in the last 24 hours at AIIMS, New Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

 Global
2
ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

 Global
3
"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energy": Hardeep Puri at India Energy Week

"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energ...

 India
4
Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024