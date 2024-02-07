Left Menu

"Could have controlled it sooner if fire management system had started": Fire Chief on Ahmednagar fire incident

The fire management system of the complex could not be started, said fire chief Mesal,

ANI | Updated: 07-02-2024 06:04 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 06:04 IST
Ahmednagar Fire Chief Mesal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After the fire that broke out at a commercial complex in Ahmednagar's Savedi area was doused, fire chief Mesal said that the situation could have been brought under control sooner if the fire management system of the complex could have been started. "The news of a fire in the complex in the Savedi area of Ahmednagar Manmad Highway came at 9 am in the morning. After we reached there, we saw that there was a fire on the third floor of the complex. With the help of the local people, we took the admitted pensioners there to a safe place. Later, the fire was brought under control," said fire chief Mesal.

"The fire management system of the complex could not be started. We also tried but that system did not start. If this system had started, the fire would have come under control soon," he added. Earlier in the day, a fire broke out at a commercial complex in the Savedi area on the Ahmednagar-Manmad highway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

