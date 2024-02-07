Left Menu

Suspicious boat found near Mumbai coast, police launch probe

According to police, a suspicious boat named "Abdullah Sharif" was found roaming near the Gateway of India.

ANI | Updated: 07-02-2024 06:06 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 06:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai police have launched a probe after a fishing boat was suspiciously found roaming near the city's coast area on Tuesday, officials said. According to police, a suspicious boat named "Abdullah Sharif" was found roaming near the Gateway of India.

The boat had three people on board, all of them hailing from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, and they are being questioned. However, for now, nothing suspicious has been found from the suspects.

"The boat has arrived from Kuwait and has been impounded. The three people are being questioned. Colaba Police is present at the spot," officials said. Further investigation is underway, they added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

