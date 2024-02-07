Suspicious boat found near Mumbai coast, police launch probe
According to police, a suspicious boat named "Abdullah Sharif" was found roaming near the Gateway of India.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai police have launched a probe after a fishing boat was suspiciously found roaming near the city's coast area on Tuesday, officials said. According to police, a suspicious boat named "Abdullah Sharif" was found roaming near the Gateway of India.
The boat had three people on board, all of them hailing from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari, and they are being questioned. However, for now, nothing suspicious has been found from the suspects.
"The boat has arrived from Kuwait and has been impounded. The three people are being questioned. Colaba Police is present at the spot," officials said. Further investigation is underway, they added. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kanyakumari
- Abdullah Sharif
- Tamil Nadu's
- Colaba
- Kuwait
- Mumbai
ALSO READ
Delhi-Kanyakumari bikers' rally to spread awareness about 'Siddha' system of medicine
Kanyakumari Bikers Rally to support the Ayush system of medicine: Dr. Munjapara
Democracy's ancient roots: Tamil Nadu's tableau showcases historical Kudavolai electoral system
Tamil Nadu's economy may grow to USD 2.6 trn by 2047-48; need capex of USD 111 bn: Report
Six people died as car collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi