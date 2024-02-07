Swiss foreign minister hopes China can 'give us a hand' in Ukraine peace talks

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said on Wednesday that he hoped China would "give us a hand" in the Ukraine peace talks, after Switzerland last month agreed to host a global peace summit on Ukraine. When asked at a news conference in Beijing on whether China responded to the invitation to the summit, Cassis said: "It's a very high-level conference, we can't expect an immediate answer."

But without Russian participation, there would be no peace possible, he added. Cassis was in China from Tuesday to Wednesday for the third round of the China-Switzerland Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue.

