Link building connecting teminal 1 and 2 inaugurated at Bhubaneswar Airport

Auguring passenger convenience, the new link building constructed between terminals T1 (Domestic) and T2 (International) for integrated operations at Biju Patnaik International (BPI) Airport, Bhubaneswar, was inaugurated today by Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation V.K. Singh through video conferencing, an official statement said. The inauguration of the link building will enable passengers travelling through T-2 (Int'l Terminal) to make use of the Passenger Boarding Bridge (PBB) facility available in T-1 (Domestic Terminal) for seamless interconnection.

According to the statement, the new link building shall provide international passengers access to Passenger Boarding Bridges (PBB) installed at Domestic terminal, thus fulfilling the necessity of the same raised by International Airlines. The Link Building shall also support the capacity enhancement of the existing International Terminal (T-2) from 285 to 384 passengers during peak hours. The new link building of 3360 sqm area will act as a connection between T2 and T1. The Ground floor (2160 sqm.) has an Arrival hall which is equipped with 2 numbers of arrival belts with all passenger facilities including customs facility. The first floor (1200 sqm.) of the building is connected to T1 through an airside corridor and houses 12 numbers of Immigration Counters.

The new link building also seamlessly integrates into the design of existing T-1. Some of the key sustainable features include an insulated roofing system for thermal insulation and energy efficiency, LED lighting for vibrant and eco-friendly illumination, and glazing that minimizes heat transfer to maintain a comfortable temperature round the clock. The glass facade of the link building is adorned with motifs inspired by the Konark Sun Temple. Natural and earthy color tones are used in the interiors to showcase the magnificent local art of the region.

The works of construction of link building along with construction of 2 numbers rotundas for installation of PBB at T-1 have been completed at a cost of Rs 87.21 crore. The operationalization of link building also underlines AAI's consistent efforts to expand existing aviation infrastructure of the country to meet the passenger requirement. (ANI)

