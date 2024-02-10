TDP's Lokesh expresses concern over Nellore road accident; 10 sheeps killed in another road mishap

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) expressed concern over the deaths in a road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district while highlighting the importance of emergency medical services. Police said on Saturday that four people were killed and 15 others were injured after a truck collided with a bus in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district.

Nara Lokesh, TDP's national general secretary, said in a statement, "As the community mourns the loss, there are growing calls for the government to provide robust support to the families of the deceased." He expressed concern over the incident and emphasised the urgency of improving medical facilities to ensure better care for those injured in such unfortunate accidents, the statement added.

"The tragic event serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of comprehensive measures to enhance road safety and emergency medical services," Nara Lokesh said. The incident took place at Musunuru Toll Plaza.

DSP Kavali Venkataramana said, "Four people were killed and 15 others were injured after a lorry collided with a bus on Musunuru Toll Plaza, in Nellore District. Meanwhile, in a separate accident that happened on Saturday morning at Angallu Livestock Market in Andhra's Chittoor district, at least 10 male sheeps (rams) were killed after Bolero car from Adivlopalli to Angalu lost control and overturned near the Saibaba Temple on the bypass road in Basinikonda, Madanapally.

The mishap resulted in the deaths of ten rams, with seven more rams, goats, and their kids sustaining serious injuries. Among those injured were local merchant Saifulla (63) from Eswaramma Colony, his son Basha, and Ramaiah (65) from the village of Bodimallu Dinne, Kondamaripalli. They were promptly transported to the local district hospital, along with 108 other personnel affected by the incident.

Inspector Ravi Kumar reported that the imbalance of the vehicle led to the accident. The driver and co-passengers sustained minor injuries and were subsequently transferred to a nearby hospital for further treatment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)