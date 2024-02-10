Left Menu

Assam Cabinet to hold discussions on Uniform Civil Code Bill today

While speaking to ANI, Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said, "The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is also needed for Assam. The state cabinet meeting will be held today and a discussion on the UCC will take place in the cabinet meeting."

ANI | Updated: 10-02-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 13:17 IST
Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on Saturday said the State cabinet meeting today will hold discussions on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Speaking to ANI, the State Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Minister said, "The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is also needed for Assam. The state cabinet meeting will be held today, and a discussion on the UCC will take place in the cabinet meeting."

Recently, the Uttarakhand State Legislative Assembly passed the Uniform Civil Code Bill 2024. "I hope that the UCC Bill is implemented in Assam. UCC could be implemented in Assam, but there will be some exemptions for the tribal people," Baruah said.

Talking about the third term of the Modi government, the Assam Minister said, "It is necessary to take many more decisions for the future of the country. The Modi government will make many more big decisions after coming into power for the third consecutive term and will make Bharat a "Viswa Guru." The Assam Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Minister launched the Water and Sanitation Message Handbook for students on Saturday during a programme held in Guwahati on Saturday.

The Assam Minister said that both the Education Department and the Public Health Engineering Department have jointly worked on this for the school students. A Uniform Civil Code (UCC) means that all sections of society, irrespective of their religion, shall be treated equally according to a national civil code, which shall apply to all uniformly.

They cover areas such as marriage, divorce, maintenance, inheritance, adoption, and succession of the property. On Friday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a preparatory meeting ahead of the presentation of the state budget for this fiscal. Finance Minister Neog is set to present the state budget for fiscal 2024-25 in the Assembly on February 12. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

