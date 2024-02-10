"Jayant Chaudhary must reconsider alliance with anti-farmer BJP": Priyanka Chaturvedi

Speculations are on the rise about Jayant Chaudhary, son of the late Chaudhary Charan Singh, considering an alliance with the BJP-led coalition. This comes shortly after the posthumous conferment of Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Charan Singh. Responding to the speculations, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed her views on the matter. "Whatever decision Jayant Chaudhary takes, he will take it according to his party and what his party people feel is right. I welcome Chaudhary Charan Singh getting the Bharat Ratna. Chaudhary Charan Singh devoted his life to the welfare of farmers and was a prominent farmer leader," MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said.

However, the MP raised concerns about the potential alliance, given the BJP's association with controversial agricultural laws. "Jayant Chaudhary is discussing a potential alliance with a party that brought black farmer laws into the country. Over 700 farmers have lost their lives, with 30 committing suicide daily due to financial distress," MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said.

Chaturvedi urged Jayant Chaudhary to reconsider his association with a party and political approach. "Jayant should understand that in a political scenario where the policies are anti-farmer, he should contemplate his responsibility and reconsider his association with such a party and political approach," Priyanka Chaturvedi said.

Meanwhile, on speculations of Jayant Chaudhary-led RLD joining the BJP-led alliance, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav says, "Jayant Chaudhary is free to pursue his choices. Can anyone restrain someone? It's a matter of freedom of expression and freedom of movement." Earlier, after the announcement of Bharat Ratna to his grandfather and former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, indicating an imminent alliance with the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls.

Appreciating the Central Government for conferring Bharat Ratna to former PM Charan Singh, he said that this decision proves that PM Modi understands the sentiment and character of the nation. (ANI)

