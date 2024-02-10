Matrimony.com reports steady Q3 net profit at Rs 11.10 cr

Matrimony services provider Matrimony.com has reported a consolidated profit for the October-December 2023 quarter at Rs 11.10 crore.

The city-headquartered company had registered a consolidated profit at Rs 11.60 crore, during the corresponding quarter of last year. For the nine month period ending December 31, 2023 the consolidated profit grew to Rs 37.80 crore, as against Rs 35.26 crore registered year ago.

''We are working on various enhancements and also new initiatives. These ongoing measures are expected to provide the desired momentum in the coming quarters,'' company Chairman and Managing Director Murugavel Janakiraman said in a statement on Saturday, on the financial performance.

Total consolidated income for the quarter under review grew to Rs 123.54 crore, from Rs 120.35 crore registered in the same period of last year.

For the nine month period ending December 31,2023 the consolidated total income went up to Rs 381.41 crore, from Rs 360.19 crore registered in the same period of last year. During the quarter under review, the company said it launched 'Safe Matrimony' campaign by roping in Bollywood actress Vidya Balan to create awareness about online frauds in matrimonial sites.

