As Congress gears up for Lok Sabha elections, Kumari Selja arrives in Dehradun to chalk out strategy

In the run up to Lok Sabha elections 2024, Congress in-charge for Uttarakhand, Kumari Selja arrived in Dehradun to prepare the strategy for the polls. During her visit, she is conducting separate meetings with officials from the State Congress Committee, MLAs, former ministers, district heads, and others to formulate the election strategy, an official press release said.

Congress leader Kumari Selja commented on the BJP's election rhetoric, stating that the party has a tendency to make ambitious claims, citing their slogan of winning 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. She pointed out that in Haryana, they initially spoke about securing 75 seats but ended up with 40. Congress Disciplinary Committee chairman and former Minister Navprabhat told ANI that "Kumari Selja is currently gaining insights into the political landscape of Uttarakhand and the party's condition during the ongoing meeting at Uttarakhand Congress Bhawan".

Furthermore, he informed that an observer's team is actively touring the Lok Sabha constituencies, and they are scheduled to meet with the state in-charge Kumari Selja tomorrow. He indicated that the Congress in the concluding phase is likely to select and announce the names of the candidates for the upcoming elections

Earlier, In January, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Dehradun. Strategic points were discussed to win all five seats in the general elections with 75 per cent votes during the meeting.

The Lok Sabha General elections 2024, are expected to be held in India between April and May 2024. As per the Election Commission voter list for Uttarakhand as of January 1, 2024, there are now 83 lakh voters in Uttarakhand, which also includes service voters. (ANI)

