MoS Health SP Baghel launches Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign for Lymphatic Filariasis elimination

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare S.P. Singh Baghel launched the first phase of the bi-annual nationwide Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign for lymphatic filariasis elimination. The campaign aims to check disease transmission by providing free preventive medications to residents in areas affected by the disease. The campaign will cover 92 districts across 11 states and will run for the next two weeks. Chhattisgarh Health Minister Shyam Bihari Jaiswal was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, S P Singh Baghel reiterated India's commitment to ending Lymphatic Filariasis by 2027, three years before the global target. He said "India has shown immense resilience against some of the deadliest diseases in the world. Under the able leadership of our Prime Minister, Narendra Modi ji and guidance of Union Health Minister, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, we have seen significant success in the TB elimination program and are now on the verge of eliminating Kala- Azar. These successes must be replicated for Filaria as well."

Applauding the health care professionals, especially those working tirelessly to support the fight against the disease, he said, "We expect great success due to the launch of this bi-annual Mass Drug Administration. Last year, the coverage was 82.5%, whereas this year we should make greater efforts and try to achieve more than 95% coverage of the eligible population.'' He further urged healthcare professionals to work in a mission mode approach with social mobilization and active community participation to ensure comprehensive sensitization with the help of the concerned departments such as Panchayati Raj, Education, Rural Development, Tribal Affairs, Urban Bodies and medical colleges to make it a "people's movement."

Chhatisgarh Health Minister Jaiswal said, "In spite of the tough terrain and transportation issues, my government is working hard to eliminate the Filariasis. IEC activities are also being run to make the affected persons aware." Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on X said, "Filaria free India! ...Under the leadership of PM @NarendraModi ji, we are committed to building a developed and healthy India. On February 10 #MassDrugAdministration , when health workers come to your house to give you anti-filarial medicine, you must take it and encourage others too #DawaiKhayiKya".

Lymphatic Filariasis (elephantiasis) is a priority disease that is targeted to be eliminated by 2027. India has recently taken several measures to accelerate progress towards the goal of eliminating Lymphatic Filariasis. Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, launched an advanced five-pronged strategy for the elimination of Lymphatic Filariasis by 2027 on January 13, 2023 and one of the important strategies is the 'Mission Mode India MDA Campaign' National Deworming Day (NDD), celebrated twice a year on February 10 and August 10.

The 11 endemic states, including Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Gujarat, will be participating in the campaign. Currently, there are 345 lymphatic filariasis endemic districts in 20 states and union territories of the country. 75% of Mass Drug Administration (MDA) districts are from 5 states; Bihar, Jharkhand, UP, Odisha and Telangana. Despite more than 15-20 rounds of MDA, only 138 districts have closed MDA.

Senior officials of the Union Health Ministry, implementing States and representatives from the implementing agencies were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)