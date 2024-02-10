Left Menu

Karimganj police arrest three drug peddlers, seize 150 gram heroin, 19,800 Yaba tablets

In a significant operation, the police in Karimganj district, intercepted a vehicle, arrested three persons, and seized 150 grams of heroin and 19,800 Yaba tablets, with an estimated market value of Rs 4 crore.

ANI | Updated: 10-02-2024 19:51 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 19:51 IST
Karimganj police arrest three drug peddlers, seize 150 gram heroin, 19,800 Yaba tablets
Karimganj police arrest three drug peddlers (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation, the police in Karimganj district, intercepted a vehicle, arrested three persons, and seized 150 grams of heroin and 19,800 Yaba tablets, with an estimated market value of Rs 4 crore. The operation carried out based on specific intelligence, took place in the Ratabari police station area late on Friday night, said officials.

Pratap Das, the Additional Superintendent of Police for Karimganj district, provided details of the operation, stating that a vehicle was intercepted during the anti-narcotics operation. A thorough search of the vehicle revealed 12 soap boxes containing heroin, weighing approximately 150 grams, and the large quantity of Yaba tablets hidden in secret compartments. Three individuals, namely Suhel Ahmed, Zamil Hussain, and Jahirul Islam, were arrested by the police in connection with the confiscated contraband. Das mentioned that a case has been registered, and a comprehensive investigation is underway to uncover any further links or networks associated with the drug trade. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vaccine efficacy; Bayer CEO says company stands behind glyphosate and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna shares slide on concerns over drop in RSV vacci...

 Global
2
Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg of WPGT

Sneha Singh holds off Hitaashee Bakshi to score 2nd win of 2024 at 4th leg o...

 India
3
Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of Jokowi

Ex-Indonesia leader Megawati advises cabinet not to quit amid criticism of J...

 Indonesia
4
Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national satellite; Saturn's 'Death Star' moon has a hidden secret - a subsurface ocean and more

Science News Roundup: Mongolia in talks with SpaceX to launch first national...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024