Submit report on Sandeshkhali violence: West Bengal Governor instructs state government

West Bengal Governor CV Anand Bose instructed the state government to submit a report on the violence that broke out in Sandeshkhali on Friday, the Raj Bhavan stated. The Governor's office has also asked the government to take action against those involved in the incident.

In a recent incident in the Sandeshkhali region of West Bengal, agitated villagers set fire to the poultry farm belonging to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shivprasad Hazra. Residents, particularly women, marched through various sections of Sandeshkhali, carrying slippers in their hands, demanding the arrest of TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh in an alleged land ration allotment scam.

Local residents claimed that Shivprasad Hazra took over their land against their will, leading to their agitation and subsequent protest against the TMC leader. Despite a significant police presence in the area in response to the protests, the villagers set fire to the poultry farm of Trinamool leader Shivprasad Hazra. "Investigations are underway to determine the cause behind the disturbances in Sandeshkhali over the past three days. All complaints received in the last two days are being thoroughly examined. It is not appropriate to make any statements at the moment, as the matter is under investigation. Adequate police forces are deployed in the area, and the situation is currently under control," said ADG Law and Order for West Bengal, Manoj Verma.

Meanwhile, TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh alleged that the CPI(M) and the BJP are behind the violence in the area. She claimed that two individuals have been arrested amid the ruckus in the state. "We trust the police; they are doing their job. Two individuals have also been arrested. We have information that some CPI(M) members are involved, and they are accompanied by some BJP leaders. The act has been initiated to divert the attention of the people from Mamata Banerjee's announcement regarding the disbursement of funds to MGNREGA workers on February 21," claimed TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh.

On the contrary, BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari said that what is happening is a repercussion of the state government's actions. "We do not support taking the law into ones hands. What is happening in the last 12 years there, it seems that democracy is over there. The right to vote and the right to voice ones opinions is over. Whatever happening is a normal turn of events. People were angry over a long time and that has come out," Adhikari said. (ANI)

